Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey on Tuesday said Tennessee will likely open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adult residents before the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
The news comes as Tennessee now ranks 12th in the nation for the number of residents fully immunized against the novel coronavirus, and after a month of delays due to inclement weather, dose wastage and the state’s targeted approach to administering the vaccine.
Tennessee’s ability to open eligibility to all adults sooner is instigated by a low uptake of vaccinations in the state’s rural populations. In Middle Tennessee, where demand is the highest, nearly 80 percent of all available vaccine appointments have been scheduled and a 10,000-dose event planned for Saturday was fully booked in a matter of hours. In East and West Tennessee, though, and primarily in rural counties, as little as 20 percent of vaccine appointments have been filled.
Piercey said looking ahead, the health department may facilitate some shuffling of dose allocations as demand fluctuates by county. In the meantime, the entire state is working to complete phase 1C, vaccinating individuals with chronic health conditions and pregnant women alongside members of their household.
