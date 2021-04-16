Vaco CEO and founding partner Jerry Bostelman has left his position because of what the Brentwood-based company contends is inappropriate behavior.
A company spokesperson said co-founders Jay Hollomon and Brian Waller will now lead the personnel staffing and consulting services company. The Nashville Business Journal first reported the news.
Vaco issued the following statement:
"Jerry Bostelman resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Vaco after engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our company’s values. Vaco is a workplace based upon mutual respect, and every day we strive to create an environment where all of our team members feel empowered to be their best selves.
"Co-founders Jay Hollomon and Brian Waller are … aligned with Vaco’s Board of Directors that the team of leaders currently in place will successfully guide Vaco into the future. Recognizing the talented leadership at the Company, there is no plan to go outside of Vaco to add to the existing team. Jay and Brian will immediately evolve their roles to incorporate those responsibilities historically handled by Jerry."
NBJ reports Vaco ranks among the 10 largest private companies in Greater Nashville. Vaco registered about $650 million of revenue in 2019 and as of 2020 was home to more than 1,200 employees, including 173 locally, according to the business publication. The company has been growing steadily — including in Canada, where it last year bought a Toronto firm that grew its workforce north of the border to more than 150.
