The founders of a Vaco supply chain group acquired by the Nashville firm in 2018 are stepping back, and two new managing partners have been named.
Dan Luttner and Derek Cesarz are taking over as managing partners of Plantensive, Vaco’s supply chain, retail planning and category management division.
Vaco acquired Plantensive, then a Pennsylvania-based firm named MEBC Global in 2018, and founders Mark Brown and Grant Lock stayed on to lead the new Vaco division. The two are staying on in leadership roles focusing on overall strategy and growth.
Luttner joined Vaco in 2015 and became a partner at Plantensive in 2018. Cesarz joined MEBC Global in 2008 and moved with the acquisition, ultimately becoming a managing director at Plantensive.
Plantensive’s recent growth includes the launch last month of partner solution Demand Flex.
“Our goal is to foster growth by fueling our team members with an entrepreneurial spirit to leverage our leading class skills and experiences,” Cesarz said in a release. “We will strive to continually drive individual and collective team success while delivering customer value across all aspects and phases of the supply chain maturity continuum.”
Plantensive's parent company has also been growing, announcing last month the opening of a new office in Vancouver.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.