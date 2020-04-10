Brentwood-based personnel solutions firm Vaco is partnering with officials in Birmingham and Memphis to help staff COVID-19 response call centers with individuals displaced from their jobs due to the virus.
According to a release, the remote outbound call centers target the cities’ underserved and unemployed populations impacted by the crisis. To date, Vaco and the centers have employed more than 100 displaced workers.
The initiative in Birmingham is funded by the city’s emergency release funds, with the Memphis effort made possible through a grant from The Community Foundation.
In Memphis, the partnership with Memphis Tourism, the Metropolitan Hotel and Lodging Association, the Memphis Housing Authority, the Memphis Restaurant Association and Mayor Jim Strickland has created 53 jobs for unemployed workers from the restaurant and tourism industries.
“The city has done a great job of partnering with local organizations to set up mobile testing centers and other resources that are so necessary right now given these unprecedent circumstances,” Kirk Johnston (pictured), managing partner of Vaco in Memphis, said in the release. “The agents hired to staff the remote call center were Memphians mainly from the hospitality and restaurant sector that had been affected by COVID-19. Helping that group out was also an important component to the mission of this project.”
Vaco is also exploring similar partnerships in Nashville and other cities.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
