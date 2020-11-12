Brentwood-based personnel solutions firm Vaco has named Caroline Haché to oversee its Montreal office’s newly launched finance and accounting division.
Haché (pictured), whose title is managing director of finance, has more than 10 years of executive recruiting, finance and accounting industry experience. Prior to joining Vaco, she served as director of business relations at Cielo, a Montreal-based boutique recruitment firm specializing in accounting and finance. Haché has also served as a recruitment counselor for global recruitment firm Drake International.
The creation of the division complements Vaco’s acquisition last month of Toronto-based Prodigy Bank, a personnel services company that focuses on the tech sector, and its expansion into Montreal last year. Similarly, Vaco acquired in 2017 Toronto-based Lannick, which specializes in the accounting, finance and IT industries.
“Our vision in opening our Montreal office last year was to become the No. 1 talent and solutions firm in [the city],” Sean Bartunek, managing partner of Vaco in Montreal, said in the release. “While our focus was on IT and technologies, our goal was to eventually support the finance and accounting industries. As we eyed expansion, the marketplace presented significant opportunities in financial services, so we launched our new division. We are thrilled to have Caroline lead … this initiative.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
