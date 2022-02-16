Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, has named Bret Hamilton managing partner of its Denver office, fueling its growth and expanding its technology offerings in the Colorado market, per a release.
Hamilton, an experienced technology executive with nearly a decade of recruiting leadership, will oversee the expansion of Vaco’s technology solutions offerings in Denver and across Colorado, per the release. Vaco’s Denver office specializes in technology, accounting and finance, and operations with a full spectrum of talent solutions that include consulting, executive search, permanent placement and managed services.
“I am energized and honored for the opportunity to lead the Denver office through its next phases of growth, as we build upon the momentum created by expanding and deepening our customer footprint in the regional market,” Hamilton said. “Our focus will be on curating an exceptional customer experience through customized and innovative partnerships that strengthen businesses, advance careers, and positively impact lives. Ultimately, success is knowing we have better positioned our clients, candidates and consultants to reach their goals and achieve their dreams.”
Hamilton previously served as senior managing partner of technology for the Lucas Group, a division of Korn Ferry, where he led strategic and tactical operations of the Houston IT business unit. Hamilton joined the group in 2016 as senior partner of IT.
He was also a senior search consultant in IT for Spencer Ogdon, an energy industry recruiting firm, where he oversaw new business acquisition, account management and partnership development. Hamilton began his career as manager of Smart Circle International, a sales and marketing firm, where he led business expansion into South Carolina and the establishment of a regional office there.
“Bret’s professional background includes the ideal balance of results-oriented leadership and motivational energy, both important attributes for a people-focused leader,” said Jim Dimovski, senior vice president and executive partner of Vaco’s northwest region. “He is a tremendous complement to the Denver office and will help provide the leadership needed for the team to thrive.”
Denver and the Colorado market are key growth areas for Vaco, says the company, which has experienced rapid expansion through the years. The Denver office serves more than 120 clients and has placed nearly 320 candidates since 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.