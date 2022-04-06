Brentwood-based personnel staffing and consulting firm Vaco has promoted Farah Bottle to senior director of diversity and inclusion.
According to a release, the position is new to the company.
Hottle, who joined the organization in 2006, previously served as internal talent acquisition leader.
In her new role, she will work on expanding partnerships with historically Black colleges, Hispanic-serving institutions and other organizations that focus on elevating historically marginalized people, while working internally to preserve fairness in hiring and promotions while removing barriers for people of color, the release reads.
Hottle was also a leader in establishing Vaco's inclusion, diversity and equity cabinet in 2020.
“The social injustices that occurred in spring 2020 were a wake-up call for Vaco, leading to immediate action for us to become an organization thatactively fights for and encourages inclusion, diversity, and equity — and Farah was a leader among a group of trailblazers who executed internal meetings focused on change and unity throughout our organization,” said Brian Waller, CEO and co-founder of Vaco.
