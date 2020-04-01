Vaco, a Brentwood-based personnel solutions firm, will partner with Fisk University in an effort to help better prepare students as they enter the workforce.
Specifically, Vaco will provide educational workshops focusing on resume and interview skills in collaboration with Fisk University’s Center for Career Planning and Development, according to a release. Additionally, through recruitment efforts, Vaco will seek to find Fisk graduates jobs with companies located in the greater Nashville area.
The program’s goals also include increasing minority personnel talent in Nashville, providing future C-suite executives and professionals of color.
“Vaco is committed to fostering stronger relationships with Nashville’s universities and believe our partnership with Fisk will be an integral building block in doing just that,” Brian Waller, Vaco co-founder and chief strategy officer, said in the release.
Jens Frederiksen, Fisk University senior vice president for institutional advancement and enrollment management, is helping oversee the effort.
Frederiksen said Vaco’s commitment to Fisk (the campus is partially pictured) will help all students “excel in workforce development and increase their chances of being recruited by successful Nashville companies.”
Vaco provides consulting, contract and direct hire personnel solutions to more than 40 markets internationally.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
