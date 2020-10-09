Brentwood-based management consulting and staffing company Vaco and ClearlyAgile, a Tampa-based software development company, have partnered to fuel a software pipeline to better equip leadership with technology.
According to a release, the partnership will leverage Vaco’s expertise with organizational agility — leadership training, project prioritization and effective planning processes — with technology, software and systems that will allow both teams and technology to adapt and improve in “today’s rapidly evolving business environment.”
Raleigh is a key market for Vaco, which has served more than 630 clients and placed more than 3,900 candidates in the North Carolina market since 2004. Its Raleigh-based agile practice division is billed as empowering companies and organizations “to drive more successful outcomes through efficiency, purpose and agility.” It delivers, on average, 150 percent growth and a 20 percent reduction in tech spending for clients. Vaco has more than 50 agile coaches, four of whom are on the company’s leadership team.
“This alliance enables Vaco’s agile team to provide a full service ‘organizational agility’ capability with automation to our clients,” Jim Grundner (pictured), Vaco’s agile practice leader, said in the release. “Combining our existing agile training, coaching and mentoring offerings, with the power of a full-service DevOps implementation capability, we are now able to provide an unparalleled end-to-end service enabling people, process and technology for our clients.”
Rod Patane serves as president of ClearlyAgile.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
