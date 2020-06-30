Brentwood-based Focus Search Partners has launched an interim executive services practice focused on the private equity market and has tapped Monica Foster to oversee the new business.
Foster, who brings 15 years of experience, will serve as managing director of the practice, according to a release. She will be responsible for origination, talent acquisition, client service delivery and business operations.
Prior to joining Focus Search Partners, which is a subsidiary of staffing and management consulting firm Vaco, Foster helped recruit C-level executives for software and technology portfolio companies of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. She also spent nearly a decade at Tatum, a project-based CFO solutions firm, where she rose to national managing partner.
“As we’ve grown, we’ve realized the need in the marketplace — especially with our firm’s private equity clients — for exceptional leadership talent to lead at critical transitional moments,” Paul Frankenberg, Focus Search Partners founder, said in a release. “[Foster’s] extensive experience placing interim executives as well as her leadership roles with multi-billion-dollar private equity funds instantly provide our clients with experience and perspective in securing high-quality executive talent in transformational times of need."
The new practice creates the opportunity to offer its services more broadly to Vaco’s client portfolio, Frankenberg said. Specifically, Focus works with companies in health care services, consumer products, frontier and space technology, manufacturing and industrial, private equity, restaurant and retail, software and technology, and energy and natural resources.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
