Now that February is here, Valentine’s Day can’t be far behind. And while many celebrate the holiday with the routine of candy, flowers and dinner out, there are a few options that can make this year even more special or at least unusual.
First of all, the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is offering a “Celebrate Your Love Story” package that extends before and beyond Feb. 14 — the package is available for stays from Feb. 4-26. Guests who book the package will receive a bottle of sparkling rosé, chocolates, rose petal turndown service, valet parking and a late checkout in addition to room accommodations of their choice.
As the only luxury hotel within walking distance to Franklin’s Main Street, the Harpeth provides the ideal vacation or staycation for couples celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day. The “Celebrate Your Love Story” package can be booked here.
For an evening of family-friendly fun on Cupid’s big day, Hattie Jane’s Franklin creamery is hosting an After-School Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Social Feb. 14 from 4-6 p.m. Special guest is Dawn Burns, author of This is Nashville and the face of the popular blog “The Nashville Mom.”
The event includes a special Valentine’s Day milkshake, giveaways, a photo booth and the opportunity to socialize with Dawn. Hattie Jane’s will be scooping the newest flavor series, "Breakfast for Ice Cream," with limited-time flavors including Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll, Pancakes & Blueberry Maple Syrup, Mimosa Sorbet, and Salt & Pepper Biscuits with Sorghum, as well as other Hattie Jane’s specialty flavors, milkshakes and baked goods. Burns will also have copies of her recently released children’s book, This is Nashville, available for purchase.
Not to be outdone in the romance department, the Franklin Theatre is hosting a couple of different events in celebration of Valentine’s Day. On the day itself, at 7:30 p.m., the theater welcomes the return of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra, which hasn’t performed its series of concerts in Franklin in over two years. The “Lift Every Voice” program features romantic melodies with an evening of music for strings. Click here for more information and tickets.
The Franklin Theatre keeps the embers burning Feb. 15 and 16 with its Valentine’s Date Night, featuring an opportunity for a romantic evening in the venue with a large group of friends or just a couple. Enjoy a movie screening, an elegant table-scape in the cabaret section of the Theatre, a four-course dinner, and more. Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.