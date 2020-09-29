Nearly two weeks after the Tennessee Titans announced they would allow a limited number of fans for home games beginning in October, the Vanderbilt Commodores followed suit on Monday afternoon.
The school issued a press release stating it would allow a limited number of students to attend Saturday’s home opener against No. 20 LSU in addition to virtual game day features for fans.
“As part of our ongoing efforts, we’ve decided to allow a very limited number of Vanderbilt students to attend the Oct. 3 game and cheer on our student-athletes,” VU Athletic Director Candice Lee said in a release. “This is a small step toward normalcy based on guidance from our public health partners, but we are not taking it lightly. We will work to ensure the health and safety of the Vanderbilt community as much as possible.”
All fans allowed into the game will have socially distanced seating arrangements and masks will be required for entry. Concessions will not be available. First priority will be given to senior undergraduate students, who will be contacted via email with ticket information.
Procedures for ticket availability for future home games will be decided after Saturday’s game.
For students not attending the game, Vanderbilt will feature a Commodore Tailgate Show before each home game, hosted by Kevin Ingram, which will stream live on the Vanderbilt Athletics’ Facebook page and on VUcommodores.com.
“We believe that we can allow a limited number of students to attend as safely as possible and help foster school spirit and create meaningful connections among all our students,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said.
All 14 SEC member schools have established a cap on fan attendance during the 2020 season, ranging from 20 to 25 percent. Vanderbilt initially announced it would not have any fans for home games through October.
However, the university has been testing its student-athletes weekly and is continuing to report low numbers of positive cases. Per SEC COVID-19 protocol, all student-athletes playing contact sports must be tested three times during game weeks and all coaches and team staff must wear masks on the sidelines.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.