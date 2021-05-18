Former Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb spent part of his rookie season on two different practice squads, but he was out of a job by Week 7.
The 23-year-old is no longer unemployed after agreeing to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Lipscomb is now reunited with former Commodore teammate Jared Pinkney, who signed a futures contract with the Titans after last season.
In addition to signing Lipscomb, the Titans cut receiver Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy.
Lipscomb participated in the Titans’ rookie minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park over the weekend. He suffered from cramps during Sunday’s workouts, but impressed during individual drills with his footwork and catching ability.
Lipscomb is the only player of the four invited to minicamp to leave with a contract. Quarterback Brady White (Memphis), cornerback Josh Nurse (Utah) and running back Otis Anderson (Central Florida) were the others.
Lipscomb signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April of last year. He was placed on the team’s practice squad on Sept. 6 but was cut on Sept. 29. Two weeks later, he was signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad but was released after just one week with the team.
At Vanderbilt, Lipscomb notched 198 receptions, 2,356 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list prior to his senior season, played in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was invited to the NFL Combine.
