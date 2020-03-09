Citing new coronavirus-related information, Vanderbilt University Interim Chancellor Susan Wente on Monday evening canceled classes for the rest of this week and said the 13,000-student campus will shift to online and alternative learning options starting Monday and running through at least the end of this month.
In an email to the Vanderbilt community, Wente wrote that she and her team learned today that a number of students on campus have reported being exposed recently to an individual who on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. (That individual is being treated at home and has not returned to campus.)
“To be clear, the university will remain open, and we will be actively reviewing the situation to determine if and when in-person classes may resume,” Wente wrote. “We may extend the alternative learning approach through the end of the Spring semester (April 30) if necessary.”
Vanderbilt leaders’ decision to suspend in-person classes came after about 20 other universities and colleges did so late last week or during the weekend. Among those schools are the University of Washington and Stanford on the West Coast, Columbia University and Princeton University on the East Coast and Rice University in Texas.
Wente said the VU campus will remain open and offer limited services. But, she added, Vanderbilt is also suspending non-athletic events and gatherings through April 30, a move Wente said is “based on current best practices regarding social distancing as a prevention strategy for disease transmission.” Sporting events policies are being reviewed, the provost added.
In addition, VU leaders are:
• restricting university-sponsored international travel through the end of April
• finalizing restrictions on hosting new visitors to campus.
