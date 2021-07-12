Jordan Lawlar has been compared to star shortstops such as Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
The soon-to-be-19-year-old signed with Vanderbilt, but he may never make it to West End after being drafted No. 6 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.
“He’s a special player,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said during the MLB Draft broadcast. “I think he’s maybe one of the most mature [high school] kids in the draft. He’s intelligent. He certainly moves well [and] there’s a lot of body control with him for sure.”
The No. 3-ranked prospect heading into the draft according to MLB.com, Lawlar offers a compact swing that mimics that of Correa. And his fielding ability is similar to Jeter’s. Scouts consider Lawlar a five-tool player.
He hit .412 with six home runs and 37 RBIs and he went 32-for-32 in stolen base attempts at Jesuit College Preparatory School en route to being named the Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year.
“I think he does everything well -- defensively, offensively…I just compared him to (Derek Jeter),” Corbin added “You don’t ever want to do that because it’s kind of dangerous. Defensively, he has very similar movements to Jeter.
“On the offensive side, there’s some creativity here. He’s using both triangles with the bunt game, so he’s more than a hitter. He’s certainly aggressive on the bases too. He loves to run, he’s very instinctual.”
Still considered a raw prospect, Lawlar is technically sound as a hitter, fielder, base runner and athlete. Scouts believe the area he could stand to improve the most in is his power.
Lawlar has great range for a shortstop with quick hands and the ability to make throws to first from anywhere on the left side of the field.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.