It didn’t take long after the NCAA’s decision to remove North Carolina State from the College World Series and advance Vanderbilt to the tournament final before a social media firestorm began and started demanding the heads of Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin and the NCAA.
Corbin and the Commodores -- who very much deserve to be playing for their second straight national championship -- started taking the brunt of Wolfpack fans’ unrest, even becoming a scapegoat for the six positive COVID-19 tests from N.C. State.
But much like many other situations that involve a player or team suffering the consequences of their own actions, common sense was not so common over the weekend.
“We understand the other side,” Corbin said. “We’re very empathetic and very sympathetic to that, but we have no control over that, regardless of what anyone insinuates, or anyone says.”
The weekend narratives serve as a harsh reminder of how unreasonable people can be when they feel wronged. No rational person should believe that Vanderbilt is in any way to blame for N.C. State’s positive COVID-19 tests or that Corbin himself demanded N.C. State players undergo more testing following Friday’s game.
Just like no rational person should justifiably believe that Vanderbilt should have an asterisk next to any potential national championship win this year, or that anyone associated with the Vanderbilt baseball team is thrilled with reaching the College World Series final this way.
“None of us wish to be in this particular position,” Corbin said. “We’re one of the six teams that were matched up with them. We certainly would want to play them on the field or have played them on the field, but we didn’t. So, we’re in a situation where we move forward, we’ve lost one time, we’ve handled our business appropriately, we’ve tried to stay in our lane as best we possibly can and we’re grateful to be in the championship series.”
There’s no reason for N.C. State to have six positive tests over a two-day period during the most important stretch of the season with a chance to play for a national championship at stake.
N.C. State coach Elliott Avent wouldn’t offer any explanations as to why his team had a COVID-19 outbreak with so much on the line or even state how many of his players had been vaccinated – a number that is presumably far less than Vanderbilt’s.
“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward,” Avent said. “But I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things, but these are young men that can make their own decisions. And that’s what they did.”
Is it fair to be angry that N.C. State got the short end of the stick in this situation? Sure. Is it fair to want to blame someone for how the weekend events unraveled? Sure
But make no mistake, Vanderbilt doesn’t have to defend its spot in the College World Series final to anyone.
The Commodores are tied with national championship opponent Mississippi State for the second-most wins in the NCAA (48) with the fourth-best win percentage (.750) and they are the No. 4 national seed.
Vanderbilt only lost once in the College World Series – a 1-0 loss to N.C. State that could have easily went the other way – and VU earned every bit of its 12-inning win over Arizona to open the CWS and its ninth-inning rally to beat Stanford last Wednesday.
What happened to N.C. State unquestionably wasn’t fair, but it also could have been avoided. The Wolfpack’s misfortune doesn’t diminish the special season Vanderbilt is having.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
