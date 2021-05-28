For the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, the Vanderbilt football team will be permitted to allow 100 percent capacity (40,350) for its football games at Vanderbilt Stadium this season, the university announced on Thursday.
The move marks a drastic change to the school’s attendance policy for the 2020-21 season, where only parents of players and graduate students were allowed at the final two home games of the year – a 38-17 loss against No. 6 Florida and a 42-17 loss to Tennessee – where less than 1,000 people attended each game.
The university also updated its COVID-19 protocols. The changes include:
- Anyone who is fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from final vaccine shot) no longer has to wear a face mask or covering in any setting on campus
- Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a face mask or covering and socially distance when indoors and outdoors
- Gathering limits for outdoor events have been lifted
- Gathering limits for indoor events may increase in accordance to local and state government health officials
Vanderbilt also announced the start times and broadcast information of three of its 2021 games. The Commodores host East Tennessee State on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. CST, then travel to Colorado State on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. CST on CBS Sports Network, and finally host Stanford on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. CST on ESPNU.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.