Scotty Pippen Jr. left big shoes to fill when he announced he was entering the 2022 NBA Draft on Monday.
While no one expects Ezra Manjon to replace Pippen Jr., the UC Davis point guard will certainly help soften the blow of losing Pippen Jr. after he announced he was transferring to Vanderbilt on Monday.
Manjon has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
"We all felt Scotty, just because of what he did the last couple of years, he's an NBA guy right now," Manjon told 247Sports. "They continued to talk and were like, 'We need a point guard right now. We need somebody to run the team.' They said I filled the spot that they needed, just being a faster, quick, explosive point guard.
“It was something that they hadn't had there before for a while, so they were saying that it was a need and that they really wanted me. That was one of the reasons why I felt comfortable committing — I felt like they were so committed to me as a player already."
Manjon was the Aggies’ second-leading scorer this year, averaging 15 points per contest along with 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 43 percent from the field and 71.6 percent from the free-throw line. He ends his UC Davis tenure averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.
The 5-foot-11 point guard’s resume includes a first team All-Big West selection this past season, second team all-conference nods in 2020-21 and 2019-20, and a Big West Conference Freshman of the Year award in 2019-20.
Manjon joins incoming four-star freshman center Lee Dort, point guard Noah Shelby, and power forward Colin Smith, plus three-star point guard Paul Lewis, who committed to Vanderbilt on Monday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.