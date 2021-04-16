Vanderbilt announced it would be upgrading its athletics facilities a few weeks ago with its $300 million facility investment project, and those renovations are set to begin in the near future, starting with Vanderbilt Stadium.
The university announced on Thursday renovations will begin soon on the north end zone, bringing a new premium seating option near the video board to fans in time for the 2021 season.
It’s the second planned upgrade for the football program behind the renovated football locker room project, which is scheduled to be finished in the next couple of weeks.
The north end zone project will feature private seating options and offer in-seat food and beverage options, power outlets and chair-back seats. Each loge box will come with four seats, two parking spots, food and beverage deliveries to seats and complimentary water.
“Renovating the north end zone space and adding a premium element for the upcoming season is one aspect of our larger commitment to improve our fan experience in Vanderbilt Stadium,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said in a school release.
With the north end zone renovations adding additional seating, the south end zone will likely house the school’s planned football operations building, Lee announced in March.
Season ticket holders can designate their interest in north end zone seating by filling out a form on the Vanderbilt athletics’ website. Non-season ticket holders can apply for north end zone seating after May 19. And if any seats remain available during the season, tickets will be available to the public.
