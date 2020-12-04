The Vanderbilt football game scheduled for Saturday at No. 8 Georgia has been postponed due to the Commodore roster falling below the SEC’s minimum 53 scholarship athletes required to play.
The lack of available players stems from circumstances surrounding COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs.
“Everybody has their challenges this year, every team, every conference; it’s well-documented,” Vanderbilt interim coach Todd Fitch said. “We’ve had guys out with injuries or opt out. People are talking about, ‘We’re down to this number or we only have this number,’ Every week we’re like that."
The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 19, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt-Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.
“I don’t take things personal, but when our institution suffers, it upsets me greatly,” Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said on Friday, according to Dawg Nation.
“When something affects our school, …It’s just extremely frustrating and extremely disappointing, especially if the game on the 19th can’t be played. And that’s what we fear.”
Vanderbilt has two remaining games left on its 2020 schedule — the road contest at Georgia and a home game against in-state rival Tennessee, which is expected to be scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
