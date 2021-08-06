The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has named Vanderbilt Health as presenting sponsor of the 48th annual Heritage Ball to be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.
After years of supporting the black tie fundraiser, Vanderbilt Health has stepped up its participation as the largest underwriter of the event.
“Vanderbilt Health has always been a significant donor and partner to the Heritage Foundation, but now we’re even more grateful they will elevate this partnership to present the Heritage Ball this year,” Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said in a press release.
“This partnership is accentuated by having Dr. Allen Sills and Mrs. Shawne Sills as ball chairs, as Dr. Sills is Professor of Neurological Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the founder and co-director of the Vanderbilt Sports Concussion Center.”
As the NFL’s chief medical officer, Sills also works closely with team medical staffs across the league, the NFL Players Association and its advisers, and the many medical and scientific experts who comprise the NFL’s medical committees.
“We’re proud to partner with the Heritage Foundation to present this fundraiser, and we’re delighted to help preserve the county’s heritage while revitalizing the community,” said Dr. Wright Pinson, Vanderbilt Health’s deputy CEO and chief health systems officer. “We’re confident Dr. Sills will shine a spotlight on the cause while providing valuable insights toward establishing a safe community celebration.”
The Heritage Ball is Williamson County’s largest black tie fundraiser and typically attracts more than 800 guests to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation while raising funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner, live music and surprise guest entertainment, the ball will feature an online and live auction, pre-ball Patrons Party and a Late Party, along with other fundraising opportunities.
Tickets and tables for the Ball will go on sale later this month. For information on underwriter and sponsorship opportunities, as well as becoming a table host, contact [email protected]. For general information, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.