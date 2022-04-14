Although Sedrick Alexander doesn’t hold a star rating yet from three of the major four recruiting services — 247Sports, On3 or ESPN — the 5-foot-10 running back from Texas could be a valuable addition to Vanderbilt’s 2023 recruiting class.
Alexander, listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to the Commodores via Twitter on Thursday, joining three-star Mt. Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp, three-star quarterback Reese Mooney and three-star tight end Julien Randolph.
Alexander chose Vanderbilt over offers from Air Force, Campbell, Navy, Texas Southern and Texas State.
“As the recruiting process started and the offers came in, I wanted to wait it out for a while to feel out the different schools, student bodies, and academic opportunities that came with each institute,” he tweeted. “I also wanted to know more about each football program, their histories, their team’s chemistry, and the different types of coaching staffs. After doing my research and careful consideration, I decided to fully commit to coach [Clark] Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores.”
Alexander rushed for 2,242 yards and 28 touchdowns and added 129 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs as a junior last season for LBJ Austin High School in Austin. He helped lead the Jaguars to a 15-1 record and a Texas 4A-1 state runner-up finish.
Reportedly running the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds, the 190-pound tailback brings speed and elusiveness to a Commodore backfield that features three current underclassmen — freshman Maurice Edwards and sophomores James Ziglor III and Dylan Betts-Pauley.
Vanderbilt averaged just 122.3 rush yards per game and eight total touchdowns on the ground last season. Junior Rocko Griffin was VU’s leading rusher with 526 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Mike Wright ranked second with 472 yards and a score. No Commodore runner with 10 or more games played averaged more than 47 yards rushing per game last year.
