Vanderbilt’s cornerback depth took a serious hit early in the offseason when fifth-year senior Allan George declared for the NFL Draft and sophomore Gabe Jeudy entered the NCAA transfer portal.
But the ‘Dores got a win on Sunday when Connecticut cornerback Jeremy Lucien announced he had committed to Vanderbilt as a graduate transfer.
He’s the third player to jump ship to Vanderbilt this year, joining former Christ Presbyterian Academy star and Clemson linebacker transfer Kane Patterson and ex-Florida Atlantic punter Matt Hayball.
"Vanderbilt is a great academic institution, and I do care a lot about academics," Lucien told 247Sports. "They like to have a certain caliber of athlete on their team in terms of what they can do on the field, and also how they are in the classroom. I definitely feel like I'll be around like-minded individuals, so I'll mesh with the team well.
“… Being at UConn for four years, I definitely didn't picture myself about to transition over to the SEC. It's the biggest stage in college football, so I am super excited for that. I'm going to get to test my talents against the best of the best — the national champs and the runners-up.”
The Commodores offered Lucien a scholarship on Nov. 25, and an official visit to West End over the weekend sealed the deal.
The 6-foot-2 Pennsylvania native totaled 57 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 30 games over three seasons with the Huskies. He had his best season in 2021, registering a career-high 29 tackles, four passes defensed and two picks.
Lucien was a two-star recruit in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports composite rankings, picking UConn over an offer from Columbia.
He immediately bolsters Vanderbilt’s CB depth, which was relatively thin with rising senior Jaylen Mahoney, rising junior Ryan McCord and rising sophomores Tyson Russell and Brentwood alum John Howse IV.
Mahoney ranked third on the team with 53 tackles and two interceptions, while Russell had 15 tackles in eight games.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.