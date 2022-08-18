Sophomore Miles Capers was one of a handful of defensive standouts during Vanderbilt’s fall camp.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end was expected to challenge for a starting spot along the Commodores’ defensive line, but now he’ll miss the entire 2022 season after the school announced Capers suffered a knee injury during practice this week.
The incident reportedly happened on a run-of-the-mill pass rush drill during a Monday practice. He grabbed his right knee as he fell to the ground writhing in pain.
“When our teammates hurt, we hurt, and we certainly hurt for Miles right now,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said in a statement. “He has the full support of our program as he begins his journey back. Miles is part of the heartbeat of our program, and he will strengthen the team this fall through his presence and fighting spirit.”
Capers played sparingly as a freshman, seeing action in the final four games of last season and registering three total tackles. He was a three-star prospect and the No. 17-ranked player in South Carolina according the 247Sports composite rankings coming out of Sumter High School in 2021.
One of Vanderbilt’s top projected edge rushers heading into the year, Capers’ absence now opens the door for senior Michael Owusu or freshmen Darren Agu and B.J. Diakite to seize a larger role. The ‘Dores had an FBS-worst nine sacks last year.
Vanderbilt opens the 2022 season on Aug. 27 with a trip to Hawaii.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.