Vanderbilt men's basketball and head coach Jerry Stackhouse have added another impressive piece to their 2023 class with the signing of three-star center Carter Lang this week.
The 6-9, 220-pound Lang is the third-best player in Virginia, the 23rd-best center in the nation, and the 159th-ranked player overall for his class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Lang chose Vanderbilt over Stanford on Monday. He had whittled down his choices to the two schools after also receiving offers from Illinois, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and SMU, among others.
Lang, a senior at St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Va., joins three-star Goodpasture guard Isaiah West and three-star forward JaQualon Roberts in Vanderbilt's 2023 recruiting class.
Lang's signing bumped Vanderbilt up to 19th in the 247Sports composite team rankings for the class of 2023.
With fifth-year seniors Liam Robbins and Quentin Millora-Brown graduating after the 2022-23 campaign, Vanderbilt's big man depth chart will be opening up room for Lang's arrival.
Lang could potentially line up alongside four-star recruit Lee Dort, currently a freshman, in the 2023-24 Commodores front court.
