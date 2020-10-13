The writing was on the wall for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Vanderbilt dressed 56 active scholarship athletes — just three more than the SEC minimum required to play. Due to another run-in with COVID-19 and the subsequent quarantining of players, the ‘Dores are experiencing a shortage of players and their game this Saturday with Missouri has been postponed, the SEC announced Monday.
“While we share in the disappointment that [the] game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” VU coach Derek Mason said. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.”
Added Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee: “The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic.”
It marks the first SEC game and the 28th FBS game since Aug. 26 to be rescheduled this year due to COVID-19.
Against South Carolina, Vanderbilt was without safety Donovan Kaufman, running back Ja’Veon Marlow, safety Dashaun Jerkins, linebacker Alston Orji and cornerback Randall Haynie.
Kaufman appeared to have self-identified as testing positive on Friday saying, “Tested positive,” in a tweet in response to someone asking why he wasn’t playing on Saturday.
With the postponement of the Missouri game, and the scheduled bye week after, the Commodores will have two weeks off and presumably should be close to full strength for their Oct. 31 game against Ole Miss at 3 p.m. at Vanderbilt Stadium.
The game against the Tigers has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 — one week after the Commodores’ original season finale against Georgia.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
