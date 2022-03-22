The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team (16-18) prides itself on the strength of its defense.
That defense has carried the Commodores into the third round of the women’s NIT after a dominating 71-45 win over Liberty (28-5) on Monday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
Liberty shot just 28.3 percent from the field, connecting on 17 of 60 field goals and only three of 20 3-pointers. A smothering Vanderbilt defense forced the Flames into 23 turnovers and held Liberty under 20 percent shooting in the first and third quarters.
“Really just staying locked-in at all times and trying to win every possession defensively so we could get right into our offense,” freshman forward Sacha Washington said of why VU’s defense had such success. “I think we locked in really well in both halves because we know sometimes, we don’t come out as strong, but today we came out really strong in both halves.”
Freshman guard and Blackman alum Iyana Moore led the ‘Dores with 25 points and added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. She also moved into 10th place all-time with 77 made 3-pointers.
Washington added 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Jordyn Cambridge chipped in 15 points, four steals, three assists and a rebound. Cambridge also moved into eight place all-time with 231 career steals. She’s just four away from seventh place.
Prior to this year, Vanderbilt hadn’t won a postseason game or reached 15 wins since the 2014-15 season. They now have multiple wins in the same postseason for the first time since 2009.
“There is so many people out there that doubted us, but it definitely doesn’t matter,” Moore said. “It just matters [to] all of us in our locker room who believe in us. We try to prove it each and every day and every time we step on the court that we’re capable of doing a lot a lot of things that people don’t think we’re capable of.”
‘Dores head coach Shea Ralph also made a bit of history herself. Her 16 wins are now the second-most of any first-year coach in Vanderbilt history. She trails Jim Foster and Melanie Balcomb, who each won 22.
Now, the ‘Dores are one win away from reaching the WNIT quarterfinals. If they do, it’ll be the first time since 2002 that Vandy will have won three or more games in a single postseason. But first, the Commodores have to get through in-state rival MTSU.
The Lady Raiders (25-7) are coming off an impressive win themselves after rolling past Wake Forest 67-55 at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Kseniya Malashka scored a game-high 18 points, while Anastasia Boldyreva and Courtney Blakely chipped in 12 points apiece. MTSU outshot Wake Forest 45 percent to 30 percent and forced 17 turnovers.
“I'm very proud of our young ladies, they played hard, they came out with the right energy early,” MTSU coach Rick Insell said. “They put the ball in the hole, we ran our offenses, and if we do that, we'll be good. We've got to continue to do that, because it's not going to get any easier."
Although the Lady Raiders don’t play as suffocating a style of defense as Vanderbilt does, they’ve held opponents to 56 points or less in both of their WNIT matchups. MTSU has also had 15 or more assists in both games, opening up more scoring chances — the Lady Raiders have 129 combined field goal attempts over the last two games, and they attempted 31 3-pointers against Wofford.
"I think ball movement led to our good game," Malashka said. "I think we moved the ball really well in and out and also on the perimeter. We could get any shots we wanted to."
Vanderbilt and MTSU will face one another on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy Center. It’s a rematch of their Nov. 15 meeting, which MTSU won 55-46. It was the third game of the year for Vandy and the fifth for MTSU. Both are drastically different teams this time around.
“Every team left, we talk about this in our locker room all the time, people that are playing basketball right now in March are all really good,” Ralph added. “It was fun to come in tonight, get a win and understand that we’re going to be continuing to play.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
