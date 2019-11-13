Our Game of the Week story is brought to you by Vanderbilt Orthopaedics.
There will be a gigantic difference on the field when the Page and Summit football teams square off again in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
His name is Destin Wade, and he might sway the difference when the two teams meet again to see who advances to the quarterfinals.
Wade missed the first Page game Summit played on, one the Spartans lost 24-14 without the engine that runs their offense.
But the quarterback is back and healthy, already having led the team to a strong road win against a red-hot Gallatin team, and now he'll have a chance to help the Spartans settle the score.
The teams meet once more at Page Friday night to see who will represent Williamson County in the battle for a 5A semifinals spot.
Cade Walker, a Mr. Football semifinalist, has been one of the leading reasons for why Page repeated as the 5-5A region title holders and has had a stellar season.
He's flanked by stout runner Bubba Watson who's had a nice season at the helm of the Page running attack.
Their defense has withstood the loss of a few key seniors from last season and remains one of the harder teams to score on in the county.
Summit was rolling until Wade went down in the team's Homecoming game and have not quite been as potent without their leader on offense. But with Wade's return, the team has erupted once more.
Winning in a hostile environment like Gallatin in the cold is no laughing matter, especially when you factor in Summit getting caught in three-hour traffic on the way to the game and arriving only 30 minutes before a delayed start time.
That takes guts, and Summit might adapt the road warrior mentality better than anyone else in the WillCo football playoffs this year.
How this one will go is anyone's guess, particularly when you consider Wade's presence. Page will pack the house, as Rudderville has enjoyed a renaissance on the gridiron the past few years. They'll want to avenge last year's second-round loss to Beech that ended a special season far too early.
Summit is a young outfit with some of its best players, but they'll want to send off wideout George Odimegwu before he heads off to ETSU next fall.
This one will go down to the wire and is assured to be the marquee event in the football playoffs this week.
Will Wade make the difference in the rematch? We'll see when the lights go up Friday night.
PREDICTION: Page 41, Summit 38 (OT)
Expect a high-flying game with plenty of lead changes and explosive plays and an overtime finish. But Chase Tidmore, the ace kicker for Page, makes the difference in OT.
We think Page will be able to send out the senior Walker in style with a longer playoff push, but Summit will be back and better next year in Wade's junior campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.