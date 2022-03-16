Only one of Nashville’s men’s college basketball programs was left standing on Tuesday night in Memorial Gymnasium after No. 4-seeded Vanderbilt defeated No. 5-seeded Belmont 82-71 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
Vanderbilt (18-16) advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 1 seed Dayton and 8-seed Toledo. The Commodores are now 6-1 all-time against the Bruins and clinched their first winning season since head coach Jerry Stackhouse took the helm in 2018.
The matchup was the first postseason tournament appearance for both Stackhouse and Alexander since taking over at their respective programs.
“Hats off to Casey and Belmont,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “A great, well-coached team that really pushed us. They obviously got off to a great start, but we were able to battle back and get some separation there at the end."
Meanwhile, Belmont’s season comes to an end in the opening round of the NIT after flirting with an NCAA Tournament at-large bid for much of the regular season.
The Bruins (25-8) went 15-3 in league play to close out their final year in the Oho Valley Conference, losing to reigning OVC champion Murray State twice and 2021 OVC champion Morehead State.
“We’re really fortunate to be at a program that has really high expectations because we’ve had a lot of success,” Alexander said. “We want to be an NCAA Tournament team, we had great expectations placed upon us, and I thought we deserved them.”
"Our guys know that team well," Stackhouse said. "They kind of play together a little bit in the summer, so I knew it was kind of for some bragging rights.”
The Bruins jumped out early, building to a 32-21 lead at the 6:52 mark of the first half thanks to a balanced offensive attack that saw buckets from all five starters.
But Vanderbilt battled back with a 9-0 run, cutting the Bruins’ lead down to one in just over three minutes. The two teams traded buckets for the remainder of the half before a put-back from senior Quentin Millora-Brown at the halftime buzzer gave the Commodores their first lead of the game, sending them into the break ahead 39-38.
Millora-Brown provided a major spark off the bench for Vanderbilt, scoring eight points, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots.
Vanderbilt graduate senior Liam Robbins also provided a boost, collecting 14 points, six rebounds, a team-high three blocks, and one steal. The two combined to hold Belmont star big man Nick Muszynski to just 6 of 16 shooting.
“I thought out bigs were unbelievable tonight,” Stackhouse said. “Liam, on both ends, offensively and defensively. [Millora-Brown], again I say it all the time, he’s the glue, he’s the heart and soul of what we do.”
Vanderbilt was paced by junior Jordan Wright, who scored a game-high 24 points on an efficient 10 of 15 shooting and added seven rebounds. Graduate senior Rodney Chatman added 10 points, including a pair of timely 3-pointers.
Vandy’s leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr. struggled from the field, shooting 2-for-7 overall and 0-for-3 from 3. He ended with 10 points, but the bulk of those points came on late-game free throws once the game was already decided.
Pippen did have a team-best six assists, controlling the flow of the offense when he was on the floor. And his and-one with 2:44 left in the game proved to be a dagger.
Despite the rough shooting numbers, Muszynski finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in his final game in a Bruins uniform. Like Muszynski, Franklin native and former Independence star Grayson Murphy played his final game as a Bruin, collecting 10 points, a team-high six assists, three rebounds, and one steal whle shooting 5 of 6 from the field.
Alexander credited freshman Will Richard with the lion’s share of limiting Pippen Jr. Richard also held his own on offense, leading Belmont in both points with 22 (on 7-13 shooting) and rebounds with eight. The freshman also had a team-high with three blocks and swiped a steal.
Junior Ben Sheppard added 11 points and six rebounds. He and Richard should prove to be a solid foundation for next season’s Bruins with the loss of Murphy, Muszynski, and two-time Academic All-American Luke Smith.
“It’s really easy to look at [the season] and say, ‘Hey, this team underachieved,’” Alexander added. “That’s warranted, but I don’t look at it that way at all. These guys won 25 games, beat a lot of really good teams — we’ve been a top 50-70 team from start to finish. If you look at all the Power 5’s in the country, I think there’s 80 or 90 of those. We’re a good team, we’re a postseason team.”
