The hire of Shea Ralph is continuing to pay off for the Vanderbilt women’s basketball program.
The first-year head coach landed a commitment from 2022 four-star recruit and ESPN’s No. 9-ranked post player Amauri Williams on Saturday. From Arkansas, Williams chose the Commodores over offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.
“My dream come true, the school I’ve been dreaming of going to since I started playing basketball at a very young age,” Williams tweeted. “It fulfills my academic dreams of being an OBGYN, and I can’t wait to begin something special here. I will be joining coach Shea Ralph and her new established basketball staff at Vanderbilt University. I’m so thankful for opportunity and a start of an amazing journey with even more amazing people.”
The 6-foot-4 Williams is the fifth player Ralph has signed since being hired by Vanderbilt in April, joining four-star forward Sacha Washington, four-star point guard De’Mauri Flournoy, three-star guard Iyana Moore and forward Kendal Cheesman.
Williams averaged 13.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a sophomore for North Little Rock High School and was named an Arkansas third team all-state selection by MaxPreps.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.