The Vanderbilt Commodores are the national No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, so it was no surprise to see the the program has more Collegiate Baseball All-American selections than any other in the country.
Pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter were named first team All-Americans while outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named a second team All-American.
Rocker and Leiter — both All-SEC first team selections — are tied for the third-most strikeouts in the NCAA with 135. Rocker, who is 11-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 91 innings pitched, ranks second in the NCAA in wins (11) and 16th in strikeouts per nine innings (13.3).
Leiter, the SEC Newcomer of the Year, went 8-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 83 innings. He ranks third in hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (14.6), and he has the eighth-best WHIP (0.87).
Bradfield Jr., the SEC Freshman of the Year, hit a conference-best .365 in 55 games with one home run, 33 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 72 hits while leading the nation with 42 stolen bases in 48 attempts. He has a slugging percentage of .442, an on-base percentage of .477 and a fielding percentage of .991.
The SEC had only three other first-team selections, including Mississippi pitcher Doug Nikhazy, Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps and Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen. The conference had two second team selections — Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzell, Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss — and three third team selections — catcher Sam Praytor, Tennessee third baseman Jake Rucker and South Carolina designated hitter Wes Clarke.
Vanderbilt hosts Presbyterian on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hawkins Field in the first game of the Nashville Regional. The Commodores play again on Saturday and, potentially, on Sunday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.