Vanderbilt University officials have announced plans for three future residential buildings to sit on the main campus and targeted to upper-division students.
Via Vanderbilt.edu, VU said the so-called residential colleges will be located in the Highland Quadrangle near the VA Hospital and 25th Avenue South.
Morgan House, Lewis House, the Mayfield Living Learning Lodges and Chaffin Place will close in 2024 and then be demolished. Construction on the future residential colleges is expected to be completed for the 2027–28 academic year.
A cost to undertake the project and renderings for the structures have not yet been released.
Vanderbilt has enlisted London-based Foster + Partners to design the future buildings. Founded in 1967 and known then as Foster Associates, Foster + Partners offers architecture, engineering, urban planning and landscape design services. It is home to more than 1,500 employees in 13 studios worldwide.
The reenvisioned Highland Quadrangle will take design cues from the Martha Rivers Ingram Commons on VU’s Peabody campus and both the completed and under-construction structures that front West End Avenue in what Vanderbilt calls the campus’ West End Neighborhood. The latter is highlighted by a roughly 300-foot-tall tower, with the collection of buildings bathed in brick and stone and designed in the Gothic collegiate style.
The residential colleges will be built to align with the university’s academic strategic plan and FutureVU.
“Our residential colleges create a collaborative and inclusive culture that empowers our students to thrive as thinkers, leaders and engaged citizens,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told Vanderbilt.edu. “The Highland Quadrangle development will create even more opportunities for Vanderbilt students to learn from different perspectives, engage in informed discourse and expand their thinking about the world.”
Vanderbilt opened The Ingram Commons to first-year students in 2008. Since then, five additional residential colleges for upper-division students have been constructed in the West End Neighborhood. Rothschild College, the newest of the West End Neighborhood residential colleges, is set to open this fall. A sixth residential college is currently under construction and facing West End Avenue is scheduled to open in 2024.
