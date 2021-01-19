After just eight games, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball season was essentially over before it began.
On Monday, the university announced it had discontinued the season due to a combination of COVID-19 related issues, injuries and season opt outs.
“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee said in a release. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”
The Commodores were 4-4 with an 0-3 record in the SEC. They had their first three games of the season — Tennessee Tech, Middle Tennessee State and Texas Tech — all canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Vanderbilt got five games in before canceling a Dec. 28 game against Samford and postponing conference games against Mississippi State and Missouri. The Commodores ended the season with three straight losses to Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky, and had just seven scholarship athletes for the Jan. 17 loss to the Wildcats.
Vanderbilt lost guards Demi Washington and Enna Pehadzic in December and January, respectively, and had several others opt out due to COVID-19 concerns.
It's a rough end to head coach Stephanie White's fifth season on West End. She has a career record of 46-83 and has yet to win more than 14 games overall and four conference games in any season.
“As a staff, we have and will always prioritize the health and safety our student-athletes,” White said. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes’ decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”
Sophomore Koi Love was Vanderbilt’s leading scorer with 20.8 points per game, followed by Chelsie Hall (15.4), Pehadzic (13.1) and Riverdale alum Brinae Alexander (11.8). Love also led the Commodores in rebounding with 9.5 boards per game.
