The Vanderbilt football team has seen its fair share of players leave the program through the NCAA transfer portal over the past few years.
But now, the ‘Dores appear to be using the portal to their advantage, adding two key players to their roster on Thursday in offensive lineman Jacob Brammer and defensive lineman Myles Cecil.
Brammer, a 6-foot-3, 301-pound tackle, was a three-year starter at North Texas and a two-time All-Conference USA selection. He started 35 games over four seasons with the Mean Green, and helped anchor an offensive line that blocked for the best rushing offense in C-USA in 2021 (233.5 yards per game).
His addition provides a shot in the arm to VU’s offensive line, arguably the team’s biggest area of need after Tyler Steen and Jason Brooks — who were both projected as starters — entered the transfer portal in the offseason.
Brammer joins a Commodore OL group that includes junior Bradley Ashmore, senior Julian Hernandez, 2021 transfer Junior Uzebu, plus 2021 three-star tackles Gage Pitchford, Xavier Castillo, Jake Ketschek and Gunnar Hansen.
Vanderbilt does have a quartet of three-star tackles in their incoming recruiting class as well, including MBA alum Grayson Morgan, David Siegel, Leyton Nelson and Levi Harber.
Cecil heads to West End after four seasons at Cal Poly, where he was an All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2019. He also had interest from Memphis, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman had a productive career with the Mustangs, totaling 126 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 36 games. He registered 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception last season.
Vanderbilt’s defensive line is just as thin as the offensive line. The ‘Dores had six defensive linemen enter the transfer portal following the season and Daevion Davis is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the season.
