The same day that Bridgestone Arena revoked its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Vanderbilt Commodores announced they were enforcing theirs at Memorial Gymnasium.
The University announced on Wednesday that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test or antigen test at least 72 hours before each game will be required for entry to any men’s or women’s basketball games for fans age 12 and older.
"Vanderbilt Athletics remains committed to keeping our campus community and fans as healthy and safe as possible while attending our events," Vanderbilt said in a press release. "Any masking requirements will be communicated to fans in advance, and all protocols are subject to change."
Vanderbilt stated fans will be notified in advance of any mask requirements. The university currently requires all visitors – regardless of vaccination status – to wear masks while indoors.
The university also required that all students be vaccinated for the 2021-21 school year.
The Vanderbilt women’s team opens its season on Nov. 9 against Gardner-Webb and the men’s team hosts Alabama State the following day. Both games start at 7 p.m.
