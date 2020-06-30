Dr. Andre Churchwell, who serves as chief diversity officer for both Vanderbilt University and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will be guest speaker for the next FrankTalks lecture hosted by Franklin Tomorrow and scheduled for July 13 as a Zoom webinar.
He will discuss “Disrupting Everyday Bias” during the hour-long online program.
Churchwell, a Nashville native and Williamson County resident, was recently named vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University, a position he held on an interim basis since June 2019. He will continue in his role as chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He holds the Levi Watkins Jr. M.D. Chair and is a professor of medicine, biomedical engineering and radiology and radiological sciences.
Born and raised in Nashville, Churchwell has deep family ties to the Vanderbilt and Nashville communities. His father, Robert Churchwell Sr., broke the color barrier at the Nashville Banner as the first full-time African American journalist hired by a major newspaper in the South.
FrankTalks will begin at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, visit https://july13franktalks.eventbrite.com/.
