Results of a Vanderbilt-designed study suggest that smoking cessation treatments could also reduce alcohol intake.
The study showed that after three months, alcohol consumption decreased regardless of whether participants were given nicotine replacement therapy varenicline (the active ingredient in Chantix) or cytisine (a smoking cessation drug not yet FDA approved).
The study’s original goal was to investigate comorbidities for those with HIV – enrolling 400 participants in Russia. The researchers recruited volunteers who self-identified as engaging in risky drinking and daily smoking.
“A single medication to treat both risky drinking and smoking could improve health efficiently and significantly,” said Hilary Tindle, the study’s lead author and associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Risky drinking and smoking frequently co-occur, and they both threaten health by increasing risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and other important health outcomes.”
