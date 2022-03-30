The Nashville College Baseball Series concluded Tuesday with Vanderbilt’s 7-1 win over Lipscomb at First Horizon Park, home of the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
It’s the second straight year the Commodores, who beat Belmont 13-4 on March 22, swept the Bruins and Bisons in the series.
Freshman Devin Futrell tossed Vanderbilt’s first complete game since Kumar Rocker's against Mississippi State on April 23, 2021. The 6-foot-5 lefty allowed just two hits and one run on 106 pitches, striking out six and walking only two.
“That guy, he was good at getting his off-speeds over for strikes,” Lipscomb shortstop Caleb Ketchup said of Futtrell. “So, it was hard to adjust and late at night, with the lights bright, it’s kind of hard to pick up the offs-peed and when he can throw everything for a strike, it’s hard to sit on one pitch.”
“It was an outstanding performance,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin added. “I don’t know if ‘ve seen that (kind of effort) mid-week, but he used the ballpark, he threw strikes, he didn’t allow a runner on base after the third inning up until the eighth. He dd a nice job attacking the zone and getting the ball up in the air, which tonight, n this ballpark, is a very difficult thing to do.”
On the flip side, Lipscomb used a total of 10 pitchers to get through nine innings, and only two of the Bisons’ arms got more than four outs. Most of Vanderbilt’s damage came in the second inning when errors and erratic pitching allowed the ‘Dores to build up a 4-1 lead that they would never relinquish.
“When you give a good team free bases and they put up four runs on you, and as you can see there weren’t any more runs scored in the game, so we put ourselves in a bad spot right there,” Lipscomb head coach Jeff Forehand said.
Dominic Keegan had three RBIs, Calvin Hewitt added two RBIs, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. had two stolen bases for a Vandy offense that found its rhythm. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the ‘Dores, who dropped the final two of their three-game series against South Carolina over the weekend.
Despite the loss, Lipscomb (12-13) has proven itself a tough out for any team. The Bisons upset No. 15 Louisville one week ago on the road, and they’ve handled most of their other Nashville-area competition, steamrolling Tennessee Tech 21-7 two weeks ago, sweeping Austin Peay in a two-game series earlier this month, and blanking MTSU 3-0 at the beginning of the month.
“I was excited to come out here and play at such a cool park, especially to go out in the first at bat and to go out and hit a double,” Lipscomb infielder David Coppedge said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, but it was a lot of fun”.
Next up for Lipscomb will be a three game weekend series at Bellarmine April 1-3. Vanderbilt will take on No. 1 Tennessee at home that same weekend.
