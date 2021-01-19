Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is set to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as the Commodores new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.
He replaces Ted Roof, who was Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.
Minter was promoted to Baltimore’s defensive backs coach in 2020 after spending three years as a defensive assistant to secondary coach Chris Hewitt working in quality control and scouting.
The Ravens defense ranked second in the NFL in 2020 in points per game (18.9), sixth in passing yards per game (221) and seventh in total yards per game (329.8). Baltimore had 10 interceptions, 22 takeaways and was tied for the third-fewest passing touchdowns (22) and seventh-lowest passer rating (87.1).
Minter coached three Pro Bowl defensive backs with the Ravens – Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas.
Starting as a graduate assistant under Brian Kelly at Cincinnati from 2007-09, Minter left for Indiana State and was promoted to defensive coordinator after just two seasons. He had 13 defensive players earn All-Missouri Valley Conference honors and Indiana State ranked sixth nationally in total defense (296.4 yards per game) in Minter’s final season.
He spent four seasons as Georgia State’s defensive coordinator from 2013-16, guiding the Panthers’ defense to the best statistical turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015 and earning a Broyles Award nomination as the nation’s top assistant coach. Georgia State allowed 17.9 points and 81.5 fewer total yards per game in 2015 than in 2014.
Minter has his work cut out for him as Vanderbilt has been hit hard by transfers. The Commodores lost several key pieces from 2020 including linebackers Dimitri Moore, Colin Anderson and Kenny Hebert, cornerbacks Randall Haynie and D.C. Williams, and safeties Tae Daley, Tre Douglas and Frank Coppet.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.