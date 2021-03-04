Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday that it would start allowing a limited number of fans and season-ticket holders at baseball games starting with the series against Illinois-Chicago on March 5.
Season-ticket holders will be contacted via email by Vanderbilt Athletics regarding tickets at the beginning of each week and be selected through a lottery-type format.
Additional tickets for fans will be free of charge and seating will be spread out in the infield section. A limited number of students will also be allowed entry and seated in the outfield section.
“The decision to continue limiting attendance at athletic events is based on the advice and guidance of Vanderbilt’s public health partners, including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and local public health officials,” the university said in a release.
Previously, Vanderbilt was allowing only a limited number of parents and family members the school was already allowing into Hawkins Field. They will still be allowed entry.
The No. 2-ranked Commodores will host Illinois-Chicago in a three-game series on Friday (4:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
