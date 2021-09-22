Three games into the 2021 season and the Vanderbilt football team already knows its opponents for 2022.
The Commodores’ non-conference schedule features road trips to Hawai’i and Northern Illinois plus home matchups with Elon and Wake Forest. The Aug. 27 season opener will be Vanderbilt’s first-ever meeting with the Rainbow Warriors. The Week 2 contest against Elon is the second-ever meeting between the two schools; the ‘Dores won the first.
Vanderbilt begins its SEC slate on the road against Alabama on Sept. 24 and have other league away contests against Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky. VU hasn’t faced Alabama since 2017, and it’s just the second meeting between the two programs since 2011.
Vandy hosts SEC rivals Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Vanderbilt is 3-2 against the Vols over the last five seasons. The Commodores’ last win over Georgia was in 2016 and they have just three wins over the Bulldogs since 1995. Likewise, their last win against Florida came in 2013, and the ‘Dores’ have just two wins in the series since 1988.
The full 2020 Vanderbilt football schedule is below:
Aug. 27 @ Hawai’i
Sept. 3 vs. Elon
Sept. 10 vs. Wake Forest
Sept. 17 @ Northern Illinois
Sept. 24 @ Alabama
Oct. 1 – Open Date
Oct. 8 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 15 @ Georgia
Oct. 22 @ Missouri
Oct. 29 – Open Date
Nov. 5 vs. South Carolina
Nov. 12 @ Kentucky
Nov. 19 vs. Florida
Nov. 26 vs. Tennessee
