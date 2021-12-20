Prior to Saturday’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft, Vanderbilt had only ever had one player drafted in school history.
Now nine months later, there’s two.
Midfielder Maddie Elwell was drafted No. 15 overall by the Washington Spirit on Saturday, joining former teammate Myra Conte, who was drafted 30th overall by the North Carolina Courage in April.
“Just wanted to say how excited I am to be joining the Washington Spirit family,” Elwell said in a video via Twitter. “Looking forward to seeing everyone in D.C.”
Elwell, a four-year starter for the Commodores, was an All-SEC second team selection three years straight from 2019-21. She tallied 12 goals and 53 points in 97 appearances over five seasons.
Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all NCAA student-athletes, Elwell came back to Vanderbilt as a fifth-year senior in 2021 and had a career year. She tied her career high with four goals and set new career highs in points (17), shots on goal (17), shots-on-goal percentage (58.6) and minutes played (1,555).
She led the ‘Dores in assists, had the second-most points, was tied for the second-most goals and had the third-most shots on the team.
Elwell helped Vanderbilt to a 9-6-1 record in 2020 that included upsets of No. 2-seeded Tennessee, No. 3-seeded Texas A&M and No. 1-seeded Arkansas en route to the school’s first SEC Tournament championship in 26 years. The Commodores fell 2-0 to Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
This season, Vanderbilt went 8-8-3 and fell to Florida on penalty kicks in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Elwell tallied VU’s only goal of the match.
