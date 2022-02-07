Sarah Fuller is used to making history.
The first female athlete to play for a Power 5 football team and score in a Power 5 game, Fuller accomplished another first on Monday, signing a contract with Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W, becoming the team’s first-ever player signing.
The USL W is an eight-team pre-professional women’s soccer league that begins play in 2022, operating under a similar structure as the men’s USL League Two.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this team,” Fuller tweeted on Monday. “Couldn’t have been a better fit!”
“Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” Aurora FC head coach Nicole Lukic said in a statement. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us.”
Fuller starred during her senior season with the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team in 2020, posting an 8-3-0 record with a 1.02 goals-against average, a .750 save percentage and three clean sheets.
She led Vanderbilt to an SEC Tournament championship with wins over No. 2 Tennessee, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 1 Arkansas along the way.
After moving on to the University of North Texas as a grad transfer last year, Fuller made her mark on the Mean Green soccer team as well. She had an 8-5-4 record with a 0.71 goals-against average and .768 save percentage.
She had a clean sheet in six of her eight wins and was named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week on Sept. 14 after back-to-back shutout wins over SFA and Abilene Christian.
North Texas lost 1-0 in double overtime to UTSA in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament in November.
