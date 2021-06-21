The Vanderbilt Commodores have gone as Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter have gone this season.
But when one of them has an off night — like Rocker did in Saturday’s College World Series opener against Arizona — that’s when the ‘Dores have found out what kind of team they truly are.
“Anytime you win a game like this where we’re in deficit-mode several times and then come back later in the game, then we took a gut punch in the ninth when they tied it up, then we took another gut punch when we had the bases loaded with one out and couldn’t score them," VU coach Tim Corbin said. "You could feel they were deflated a little bit but I thought they hung tough.
“The pitching allowed us to do that," Corbin added. "If we don’t pitch the way we do, then we don’t get those moments. Anytime you win a game like that in the manner that we did ... it gives you a good amount of confidence. As it should.”
Saturday was the second time this postseason that Vanderbilt had to ride out the storm before closing it out in extra innings – the Commodores won a 14-13 battle against Georgia Tech in a five-hour, 10-minute, 11-inning marathon on June 6 in the Nashville Regional.
After that game, Corbin stated such wins would separate Vanderbilt from the rest of the field at the College World Series. It turns out he was right.
“The first game is the toughest game to play, obviously,” Corbin said. “Especially if it’s a lot of guys who haven’t played [in a College World Series] before. But we utilized the bench, we utilized a lot of pitching. It was an 'expensive' game as far as pitching was concerned.”
Rocker, who is usually as reliable as it gets — especially in the postseason (6-0, 0.63 ERA) — didn’t showcase his usual stuff. The 21-year-old gave up five runs — three earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts in just 5.2 innings.
He appeared to settle down after a shaky first inning that saw Arizona claim a 3-0 lead before Vanderbilt ever got to the plate. Nick Maldonado, Luke Murphy and Chris McElvain, a former Summit Spartan, combined for 6.1 innings in relief, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out 12 batters.
“I thought [Rocker] landed the breaking ball,” Corbin said. “He was more attacking after the first inning. Those first innings are difficult on any pitcher first time here. The game as a whole is very difficult when in this tournament. But Kumar started landing his pitches; We only walked one hitter. So, that says a lot about the pitching staff. They were efficient.”
The last time Vanderbilt needed an extra-inning hero, Isaiah Thomas answered the call. Saturday night, it was Jayson Gonzalez. The 6-foot-2 senior stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th with a chance to make a postseason memory.
Gonzalez smacked a single through an infield that was playing in hoping for a force-out. Instead, he sealed a 7-6 win that gave Vanderbilt its first win at the College World Series and showed the rest of the NCAA — much like they did against East Carolina and Georgia Tech — that VU can beat anyone even if the starting pitching isn’t on-point.
“My whole thought process was just try to get a ball over the plate,” Gonzalez said. “Put the ball in play. And thankfully something good happened out of that pitch.
“…It’s just a dream come true to be here, be in this situation. We’ve all worked so hard to get to this moment. So, it’s a pretty special moment.”
Now, Vanderbilt (46-15) moves onto the winner’s bracket where North Carolina State (36-18) awaits Monday at 6 p.m. The Wolfpack beat Stanford 10-4 on Saturday in their College World Series opener.
