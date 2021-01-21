There isn’t much Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller hasn’t done over the last two months.
The senior standout won an SEC championship as a goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt soccer team, then became the first female to score a point in a Power 5 football game a few weeks later.
On Wednesday, Fuller made headlines again as she introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during the evening broadcast of inauguration ceremony.
"I faced a lot of challenges as a goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt University women's soccer team, and as a kicker on the football team,” Fuller said. “But seeing other women break barriers and be the first at what they do inspired me and gave me the strength to succeed.
“And that's why it is such an honor to introduce a true groundbreaker, and after 232 years of waiting, being able to say these words: Our nation's first woman vice president: Vice President Kamala Harris."
Fuller has been at the forefront of a women in sports movement, and she was joined on Wednesday by another woman who has been breaking glass ceilings — Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng, who became the first women GM in Major League Baseball history. Ng read part of Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address earlier in the evening.
Fuller appeared in two games for the Vanderbilt football team, making two extra points. She started nine of Vanderbilt’s 12 games in goal during the soccer season, posting an 7-2-0 record with three clean sheets and a 0.97 goals-against average.
In the SEC Tournament, Fuller started four matches for the Commodores — all wins — with one shutout and adding an assist against Tennessee. She made the SEC Academic Honor Roll every year at Vanderbilt.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
