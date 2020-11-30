Shortly after helping Vanderbilt win an SEC Tournament title last Sunday, goalkeeper Sarah Fuller was trading in her goalie gloves for shoulder pads.
Not even a week removed from winning four SEC Tournament matches and the school’s first tournament championship in 26 years, Fuller found herself with a chance to not only put her leg to use but to make history along the way.
In Vanderbilt’s 41-0 loss to the Missouri Tigers, Fuller did just that, as she became the first female ever to play in a Power 5 football game when she booted the second half kickoff down to the Vanderbilt 35-yard line. The kickoff was the only action Fuller saw as the ‘Dores never saw the end zone or even managed to get close enough for Fuller to attempt a field goal.
The league announced on Monday that Fuller had earned SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors for her efforts.
“I honestly haven’t taken a second to soak it all in, really,” Fuller said. “I just think it’s incredible that I am able to do this. All I want to is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times that I struggled in sports but I am so thankful I stuck with it. It’s giving me so many opportunities and I’ve met so many amazing people through sports.
“I just want to say, literally, you can do anything you set your mind to – that’s the No. 1 thing.”
Fuller broke the news herself on Friday on her personal Twitter account featuring a photo of her in a football jersey holding a football with a soccer ball between her feet and a caption that read: “Let’s make history #PlayLikeAGirl #AnchorDown.”
Her twitter following grew from a little over 200 followers on Friday morning to 40,700 by Monday morning. Her official announcement message was retweeted 16,300 times and liked 112,500 times.
She even received social media shout outs from high-profile celebrities including LL Cool J, Adam Sandler, David Price, Olympic gold medalists and USWNT members Carli Lloyd and Mia Hamm, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, plus several professional sports leagues and teams including the NFL, LPGA, Nashville SC, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and the New England Patriots.
Fuller joins a list that includes Liz Heaston (Willamette), Ashley Martin (Jacksonville State), Katie Hnida (New Mexico), Tonya Butler (West Alabama), Brittany Ryan (Lebanon Valley) and April Goss (Kent State) of women who have scored points in an NCAA football game.
“When the staff told me she wanted to do this, I didn’t think about history being made,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said. “I simply thought about how amazing it is to see these student-athletes step up for one another.”
