Phase one of the Vandy United facilities renovation program now has an estimated completion date.
Construction on the north end zone project, which will house the new basketball operations center, is expected to begin during the 2022 football season and finish by the beginning of the 2024 football season, according to a press release from the school.
“We are excited about so many aspects of Vanderbilt basketball,” VU Athletic Director Candice Lee said. “Watching day to day, we see how [men’s] coach [Jerry] Stackhouse and [women’s] coach [Shea] Ralph interact and support each other. This building represents the tone of those programs. Everybody has their own space, but there is a shared aspect. And it is connected to the broader athletics footprint that supports all our student-athletes.”
The future four-floor, 90,000-square-foot basketball facility will feature two practice courts, locker rooms, coaching offices, a weight room, a training room, an equipment area and a nutrition space.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball programs also have newly renovated locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium.
The basketball operations building will connect from the north end zone of Vanderbilt Stadium to Memorial Gymnasium and feature terrace and balcony viewing areas on the upper levels of the basketball center, allowing game-day access to both facilities for fans.
“We truly see Vandy United as our stake in the ground,” Ralph said. “It marks the beginning of a new era and is proof of our commitment to elevate the best student-athlete experience in college athletics and take our fan experience to the next level.”
Added Stackhouse: “For our program, being able to have world-class facilities from the standpoint of training, getting all the top equipment, being able to have more [practice] courts — they all create more opportunity for our student-athletes to get better in their development. [Lee and Chancellor Daniel Diermeier’s] commitment and the commitment of all the coaches to take our programs to the next level are unmatched. You’re going to see that in the future with our new buildings and new equipment we’ll have available for our student-athletes.”
Earlier this month, VU announced that Karen Hall and Fred Hall were donating $5.5 million as part of Vandy United to pay for upgrades at Hawkins Field.
