One of Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea’s first orders of business during spring and summer practice has been stripping all player of their jersey numbers and giving them back once he feels they’ve earned them.
The move, Lea said, is symbolic of each player earning his spot on the Commodore roster. While somewhat unconventional, the tactic seems to be working. It’s all part of a myriad of sweeping changes within the Vanderbilt program and team culture.
To date, just five players have earned their jersey numbers — linebacker Elijah McAllister, quarterback Mike Wright, quarterback Ken Seals, defensive lineman Daevion Davis and offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore.
Two of those players — Davis and Ashmore — Lea brought with him to SEC Media Days, where the trio spoke to reporters about the “new” Vanderbilt Commodore football program.
"I definitely have learned to make it about the whole team and the program and the guys that come after me,” Davis stated. “So, just becoming that humble worker and taking that role on head on, it's definitely a humbling experience, but it's working. When you see the work just starting to get results, it only makes you want to go harder. So, it's a great thing we started over."
Added Ashmore: "It was surreal, it was an awesome experience. We've been working on this the whole offseason, ever since coach got here. It's an experience we're creating that's unlike a lot of other places, and I won't do any comparing, but it's an awesome experience to have to work for something and have to earn something every day… throughout an offseason to earn this number that you're going to wear on your back in the fall."
In addition to altering the VU culture and philosophy, the physical structure of the team saw a bit of alteration as well, namely the locker room.
Lea hasn’t just come in and made changes for the sake of making changes. He inherited a program in shambles that won just 27 games in seven seasons, including only 10 wins in the SEC.
Viewed as a bit of a grinder, Lea wants his players to be a reflection of that and embody the hard work and commitment he expects from them.
"Everything we do is wrapped up in this identity that we are creating, and it starts with our focus on choices, behaviors, and actions that strengthen the team,” he said. “By strengthening the team, you're connected to purpose. Purpose connects you to confidence and by confidence, I mean self-confidence, the confidence of belonging.
"You can't simply hack your way to sustained success. We have to go the long, hard way, but we're going to do it together at Vanderbilt, and that's what's going to make this special."
In the few months he’s been on the job, Lea has put a strong emphasis on recruiting. Vanderbilt has built an impressive 2022 recruiting class, led by CPA linebacker Langston Patterson and three-star edge rusher Darren Agu, a Notre Dame commit Lea flipped not long ago.
Turning Vanderbilt into “an NFL talent factory,” as Lea has described his vision for the university, starts with changing the kinds of players the ‘Dores bring to West End. Vanderbilt’s transfer numbers reached the double digits during the offseason. Lea plans on being here for the long haul, so expect the recruits he lands to do the same.
