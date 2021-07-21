The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department is offering a variety of fitness and wellness programs in recreation centers across the county for fitness enthusiasts of all ages, interests and ability levels — including wellness workshops, small group training sessions, nutrition counseling, group fitness classes, personal training and health coaching.
A variety of new sessional programs begin in August including a series of workshops on Understanding Diabetes and Myofascial Release Techniques at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin; plus a new Youth Small Group Training program in Fairview; a new Small Group Running program in Nolensville; and additional boxing, boot camp and other types of training programs for adults and seniors.
In-house registered dietitian Robin Neal continues to offer individual-based nutrition counseling at all main recreation facilities. Whether you are curious about how to eat “healthy,” want to improve your diet for athletic performance, heart health, blood sugar control or digestion, or are looking for changes in your overall health, energy levels or sleep, Neal will walk you through a customized nutrition plan to fit your lifestyle.
Group fitness classes are offered in a variety of styles including land-based classes in cardio athletic, indoor cycling, strength training, dance and mind and body sessions, as well as aqua fitness classes including aqua cycling. Group fitness fees are $8 per class for teens and adults (ages 13-54); $4 per class for seniors (ages 55-plus) or included with any premium department pass.
Other fitness programs include personal training and health coaching. WCPR has a diverse team of certified personal trainers on hand to challenge and motivate clients of all fitness levels to maximize their body’s potential. Traditional personal training and yoga personal training are available.
WCPR also offers a health coaching program providing one-on-one health and wellness coaching designed to get individuals the results they want to see in their life. Whether your goals are related to weight, stress management, work/life balance or general health, WCPR staff will partner with you to meet your goals.
For additional information on Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s fitness and wellness programs, to view a list of classes and to register, log onto www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Fitness and Wellness” tab. Advanced registration is required for all sessional programs or classes and encouraged for all group fitness classes.
