Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is seeking qualified professionals for a variety of open positions in Williamson County, according to a press release sent this week.
Openings include clinical administrative assistants, cast technicians, clinical positions including MAs, LPNs and RNs, occupational and physical therapists and more.
“The mission at Bone and Joint Institute is to improve the lives of those we serve through superior, patient-centered orthopaedic care,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute. “We’re proud of the existing team we’ve built to serve the community and are excited to add new employees to our organization.”
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee says it is a high-tech, fast-paced orthopaedic care clinic that has a rich legacy in Williamson County’s health care community. In any role, team members can expect to provide the highest quality care through innovation, compassion and commitment to patients, per the release.
The release says employees can expect a fun and dynamic environment with excellent benefits including medical, dental, vision and retirement. For a complete list of open positions, click here.
